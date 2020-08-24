Halak stops 35, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series being played in Toronto is Tuesday.

The roles were reversed in a meeting of Atlantic Division rivals and the NHL’s top offensive and defensive teams. With 243 goals scored, Tampa Bay led the league in scoring for a third straight year, while the Bruins allowed a league-low 167.

Coyle opened the scoring with 68 seconds left in the first period, when he was parked in the right circle and deflected in Brandon Carlo’s shot from the point over Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder. Carlo’s shot otherwise appeared to be sailing wide of the net.

The Bruins went up 2-0 at the 4:34 mark of the second period, and with Hedman off for tripping. David Krejci patiently skated the puck up the right boards before threading a pass through the middle to Pastrnak, who one-timed it in under Vasilevskiy’s blocker.

With the assist, Krejci extended his point streak to seven games in which he has combined for three goals and seven assists.

Marchand then sealed the win, scoring 1:17 into the third period, and set up on a play that began with teammate Patrice Bergeron stripping Ryan McDonagh of the puck from behind in the Lightning zone.

Halak was particularly sharp in the second period when the Bruins were outshot 18-7.

His best save came with about four minutes left in the period, when he managed to get a piece of his glove on the puck to foil Barclay Goodrow, who was set up alone to the right of the net.

Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn had a goal immediately waved off midway through the second period. He scored after teammate Tyler Johnson had his stick well over his shoulders in batting down a rebound into the slot.

Both teams had three full days of rest after completing their first-round series in five games Wednesday. The second-seeded Lightning eliminated Columbus with a 5-4 overtime win, while the fourth-seeded Bruins eliminated Carolina with a 2-1 victory

The President’s Trophy-winning Bruins got off to a sluggish start to the playoffs by dropping all three preliminary round-robin seeding games, including a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, and then splitting their first two games against Carolina.

Boston has since won four straight — the team’s best playoff streak since an 8-0 run, which included the Bruins four-game sweep of Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals.

NOTES: Brayden Point led the Lightning with seven points (three goals, four assists) in their 2018 five-game second-round series win over Bruins. ... D Zdeno Chara appeared in his 146th playoff game with Boston, moving ahead of Wayne Cashman for second on franchise list. Ray Bourque is first with 180. ... The Bruins announced during the first intermission signing now playoff backup goalie Dan Vladar to a three-year, $2.25 million contract extension. ... Gerry Cheevers was 35 or older when he won four or more consecutive playoff games on three separate occasions, and Eddie Johnston had a six-game run in 1972.

