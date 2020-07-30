Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Another signatory, chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, which has distributed 35 million meals since the pandemic began, said: "We need to go bold. If we don't go bold now, when?"

The pandemic has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It has closed schools and businesses and devastated the economy, costing tens of millions of people their jobs. President Donald Trump has pushed for schools to reopen — even threatening to withhold federal funds from districts that remain closed — despite health officials' concerns about spreading the deadly virus.

During the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a series of waivers to make it easier for schools and community organizations to serve free meals through federal nutrition programs. These waivers have allowed for a variety of innovative strategies, such as drive-through pick-up of children’s meals by adults, lifting area eligibility rules to reach more families and distributing multiple days’ worth of meals at once.

The group is pushing the Republican-led Senate and Trump to adopt the HEROES Act, which extends unemployment benefits to some workers and expands the rules under which school districts can distribute food during emergencies. The measure has already been passed by the Democratic-led House.

The coalition also is seeking a 15% increase in food stamp assistance, also known as SNAP, and an extension of the program that allows children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school to get extra food benefits.

The letter was signed by a broad coalition of advocates and social groups, including the Hispanic Federation, the National Immigration Law Center, the Emerson Collective, Share Our Strength and Hunger Free America.

The coalition's letter points out that six in 10 students in California and Kentucky are eligible for federally subsidized meals, while in New York the number is just under half of all students. Pelosi and McCarthy represent California, McConnell represents Kentucky and Schumer is from New York.

Andrés told the AP he hopes $900 million can be set aside for school meals and waivers can be extended for poor families. But he also argued that money needs to be invested long term in farmers to bring them into the equation.

“I don’t think we want to see images of an America with long lines of cars waiting for their weekly box of vegetables and fruits. This shouldn’t be happening,” he said. “Let’s try a 360-degree, three-dimensional approach.”

The coalition said it believes that schools — with often the biggest kitchen in the neighborhood — should be transformed into community kitchens during moments of crisis.

“There’s so much food insecurity in the country right now, why can’t we more robustly use school kitchens in conjunction with restaurants and other places?” Weingarten asked.

Andrés said school meals shouldn't be political. “There are hungry children in red and blue states,” he said. But he specifically called out McConnell for not tackling food issues in the Senate or his own state. “I'm expecting better from a leader like him,” Andrés said.

Representatives for McConnell didn't immediately respond to the comments.

Mark Kennedy is at https://twitter.com/KennedyTwits.

Teachers, Jennifer Scandle, left, and Renee Roberts, right, hand out a lunch to Kelsi Clarke, center, from a school bus as Chattahoochee County schools provide a last meal for their students before summer break on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Cusseta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

A Hillsborough County lunch room worker holds up food while parents wait in a line Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Brandon High School in Brandon, Fla. Hillsborough County Schools have stopped daily breakfast and lunch pickups for students and are distributing a week's worth of food one day a week. The change was to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

A thank you note hangs in the kitchen at Prairie Queen elementary school as lunches and instructional packets are distributed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Schools are operating remotely through the end of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki