Greece to boost military amid tension with neighbor Turkey

Greek media have reported the purchases may include French-made Rafale fighter jets and at least one French frigate. Petsas said Mitsotakis would be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting in Corsica of European Union Mediterranean countries.

Last Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece to enter talks over disputed eastern Mediterranean territorial claims or face the consequences.

“They’re either going to understand the language of politics and diplomacy, or in the field with painful experiences,” he said.

On Monday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey was the only regional country “that threatens its neighbors with war.”

Speaking after a meeting with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, Dendias said Greece was “always ready to have dialogue with Turkey, but a dialogue based on international law, and on the only pending issue, the delimitation of the continental shelf.”

However, he said, “dialogue under threatening conditions is inconceivable.”

Greece and Turkey have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over exploration rights in the Aegean Sea.

The current dispute escalated when Turkey sent seismic research vessel Oruc Reis, accompanied by warships, to prospect for oil and gas reserves in an area between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete that Athens claims as its own continental shelf.

Greece sent its own warships to the area and put its armed forces on alert.

Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed.