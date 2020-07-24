Greece sends 18 migrant kids with medical needs to Germany

A flight that arrived at Kassel airport in central Germany from Athens brought in 83 people in total, who were to be shared out among German states, the German interior ministry said. Fifty-four of them are from Afghanistan; the rest were Syrians, Iraqis, Palestinians and Somalis. The families range in size from two to eight people.

The transfer is part of a wider effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands. Germany says it has agreed to take in a total of 243 children “who need medical treatment” from Greece.