Graham on NCAA compensation rules: We’ve got to do something

“College athletics needs a safe harbor in which NIL opportunities can be administered,” Emmert said. “But it's very important to note the NCAA is not seeking a broad-based antitrust exemption as some people have suggested. We simply want to be able to allow students to monetize their name, image and likeness in a fair and equitable manner.”

Lawmakers might have other ideas. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Corey Booker (D-N.J.) peppered Emmert and Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich throughout the hearing on other issues such as health and safety protections for athletes and long-term medical care.

Blumenthal and Booker said they are working on a college athlete bill or rights.

"Our framework empowers and protects economic rights of athletes," Blumenthal said.

Booker said: “College sports are not always empowering young people to succeed. Instead, plainly, they are exploiting them.”

The Senate Commerce Committee has already held two hearings on NIL rights for college athletes and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) last month introduced his version on an NIL bill.

The NCAA wants to have some regulation of name, image and likeness compensation to prevent payments to athletes from being used as inducements in recruiting.

“We cannot have a bidding war for recruits,” Graham said.

Sports Illustrated reported the Power Five conference's working NIL proposal would prohibit athletes from making NIL deals until after their first semester of college and allow schools to prohibit certain agreements between athletes and third parties.

“The (Power Five) proposals are too restrictive to benefit college athletes,” Booker said.

Graham seemed more sympathetic to the NCAA's need for some regulation and federal protection.

“We’ve got to do something,” he said, “because you don’t want the wild, wild west out there.”

