Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

Apple CEO Tim Cook also cited the iPhone SE's popularity as a major factor in the company's unexpectedly strong performance during the April-June period. The stellar results have helped Apple's stock rise 13% to new highs since Apple announced the numbers last week.

It's doubtful the Pixel 4a will reel in as many consumers as the iPhone SE, based on Google's inability to make significant inroads as a device maker so far, despite generally positive reviews for the devices, especially their cameras.

Google so far has been selling fewer than 10 million Pixel phones a year since rolling out the product line in 2016, barely making a dent a market where more than 1 billion phones are shipped annually, according to IDC.

The Pixel phones primarily serve as a showcase for Google's Android operating system, which includes its search engine and other services, such as digital maps, that help sell the ads that generate most of the company's revenue. Google gives away Android to other smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, which is expected to show off its next Galaxy phones in a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday.

The new Galaxy phone is expected to cost around $1,000.