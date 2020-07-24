Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

“With today’s settlement amount and the monies that Malaysia has already received from the U.S. Department of Justice, more than $4.5 billion will be returned to the people of Malaysia,” the ministry said, adding that the government is committed to recovering other outstanding assets.

It said the deal showed that Goldman acknowledged misconduct by its two former employees and will not affect Malaysia’s charges against fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, identified as an alleged mastermind of the fraud, and other parties in the scandal.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took office in 2009. It accumulated billions in debts and U.S. investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

Public anger over the alleged corruption contributed to the country's first change in its governing coalition since independence from Britain in 1957. The new government installed in 2018 reopened investigations into the scandal that had been stifled under Najib's administration. Najib is currently on trial on multiple graft charges. He denies the charges and has called it a political attack. His wife, Rosmah Masnsor, and stepson, Riza Aziz, were also charged in the case.

Prosecutors recently dropped charges against Riza following a settlement slammed by critics as a sweetheart deal. It came after the ruling alliance that ousted Najib collapsed in February, with two-time Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigning in protest when his party formed a Malay-centric government with Najib’s party and several others. The king subsequently appointed fellow party leader Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister despite Mahathir’s insistence that he had the support of a majority of lawmakers.