Gold surges, stocks mixed amid US-China feud, pandemic

In Europe, the FTSE 100 in London declined 0.2% to 6,109 while the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.2% to 12,862. The CAC 40 in France was off 0.3% at 4,941. Shares in travel and tourism companies were down particularly hard after some countries put quarantine restrictions on travelers from Spain, where contagions have been on the rise again.

Gold jumped $40.60 to a record $1,938.10 per ounce in a sign investors were looking for safe havens to park money.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to close at 3,205.23 after swinging between gains and losses. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.2% to 22,715.85 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.4% to 24,603.26.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.8% to 2,217.86 and Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 6,044.20. India’s Sensex lost 0.2% to 38,047.55. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Jakarta rose.

Investors were rattled by the latest U.S.-Chinese diplomatic feud. The Trump administration told Beijing last week to close its consulate in Houston. China responded by ordering the closure of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

That adds to strains over trade, technology, Hong Kong and human rights that have sent relations between the two biggest global economies plunging to their lowest level in decades.

Investors also are worried about a rise in U.S. layoffs as spiking coronavirus infections cause more businesses to shut down. Extra unemployment benefits expire this week. Congress has yet to agree on more economic aid.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $41.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 22 cents on Friday to settle at $41.29. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 53 cents to $43.87 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 105.26 yen from Friday’s 105.97. The euro declined to $1.1729 from $1.1766.

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, July 27, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday amid U.S.-China tension and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, July 27, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday amid U.S.-China tension and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, July 27, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday amid U.S.-China tension and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko