Global shares mixed amid coronavirus waves, recovery hopes

Investors were also watching the Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index, a private survey which showed China’s manufacturing activity grew in July, rising to a higher than expected level of 52.8 on a 0-100 scale where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.

A “strong rebound in Western economic activity should better the investor mood this week, even though the short-term direction will likely remain blurred by the persistent COVID threat and global trade tensions," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in a commentary.

Worries are high that waves of coronavirus infections around the world may halt a nascent recovery.

Over the weekend, the Philippines reported its confirmed caseload had surpassed 100,000, and authorities ordered a renewed lockdown for the capital Manila and several other areas.

The premier of Australia's Victoria state, Daniel Andrews, said a “state of disaster” had been imposed, among sweeping new coronavirus-related restrictions to be imposed across Melbourne and the region from Sunday night.

That included an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew beginning Sunday night. On Monday, all non-essential workers were ordered to stay home for six weeks beginning late Wednesday. Industries that will have to close on-site operations for six weeks include most retailers and manufacturing.

Essential businesses that will continue uninterrupted include supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, post offices and liquor stores.

Japan’s second revised real gross domestic product data for January-March, released Monday, showed the world’s third largest economy shrank at an annual rate of 2.2%. The annual pace gives what the rate would have been when the pace for the quarter is continued for a year. The contraction for the quarter was minus 0.6%.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have been surging recently across Japan, especially in urban areas like Tokyo and Fukuoka, raising worries people weren't staying home or social distancing enough. Critics say the government has been sending out conflicting messages, encouraging people to travel and spend with a “GoTo” campaign offering discounts at hotels and resorts while also saying they should avoid unnecessary risks.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 39 cents to $39.88 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude fell 32 cents to $43.20 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar inched down to 105.75 Japanese yen from 105.90 yen on Friday. The euro was little changed at $1.1776, down from $1.1779.

A woman wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Asian shares were mixed on Monday, as investors watched surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in the region, including in Japan. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara