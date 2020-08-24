Global ''Black Joy Project' to be adapted into a book

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that Cruz has adapted his “Black Joy Project" into a book of the same name. “Black Joy Project,” which does not yet have a release date, will combine images and essays into what Cruz has called the vital use of joy as a path to resistance.

“There is a necessity in expressing and naming Black joy as a practice towards liberation and I want it for all Black people around the world,” Cruz said in a statement.