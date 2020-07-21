Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem

“We've had a lot of conversations about the anthem over the course of the last 72 hours and when I say we, I mean our coaching staff and our players,” Kapler said. “We connected with small groups of players, we connected with players individually and had meaningful conversations about this topic.”

It was on the same field where former A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell in 2017 became the first major leaguer to kneel for the anthem.

In San Diego, Angels reliever Keynan Middleton kneeled and raised his right fist during the national anthem before the team's 1-0 victory over the Padres.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Middleton told him in advance he wanted to kneel, and the team was “totally supportive” of the decision.

“I'm very proud that he stood up for his beliefs tonight. I really am,” Maddon said. “It's not easy to do that, a young man like himself, being the only one out here doing that.”

Kapler, beginning his first season managing the Giants after two disappointing years guiding the Phillies, didn't say for certain how often he would kneel except that “we're going to have 60 chances in the regular season to make the same decision that we made today, to either stand or kneel or do something different. Right now it's another opportunity tomorrow night.”

Kapler has been outspoken about social injustice and racial issues and athletes' roles in helping spur positive change.

“They felt strong about the issue so they knelt,” A's pitcher Mike Fiers said.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. He was roundly criticized for years, but public sentiment has changed since George Floyd’s death in May.

Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Also Monday, Alyssa Nakken — baseball's first woman on a major league staff — got a chance to coach first base for San Francisco.

“Congratulations on making history!” Hunter Pence posted on Twitter shortly after the final out.

___

Some San Francisco Giants kneel during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

San Francisco Giants' manager Gabe Kapler kneels during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot