Giants' Baker sued over alleged May robbery in Florida

Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout in Miramar on May 13 when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, according to an arrest warrant. Baker and other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Baker's lawyer has previously said witnesses will clear his client. The attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the lawsuit. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Baker's civil case.