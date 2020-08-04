Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

“Thursday or whenever it is we play Miami we’ll be back to something more what I guess you’d consider normal and continue to build toward the start of the playoffs,” Budenholzer said.

The Bucks sounded eager to forget this loss.

“We’ve got to move on," said guard Eric Bledsoe, who made his bubble debut. "Things like this happen. It happened last year. No one’s perfect. We’ve got a great team, but no one’s perfect.”

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

Brooklyn led 94-88 at the start of the fourth, and the Bucks went on a 16-10 run to take their first lead of the second half at 107-104 on a 3-pointer by D.J. Wilson with 5:31 left. Sterling Brown's 3 with 3:56 to play put the Bucks up 110-107.

Chiozza scored on a reverse layup, then Luwawu-Cabarrot hit a 3 with 2:59 left to put the Nets ahead to stay. He added a second with 2:31 to go. Korver hit a long jumper with 1:48 left, but it was ruled two points and not a 3 that would have tied it at 115.

Luwawu-Cabarrot played 31 minutes and was 8 of 12, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said they’ve been trying to find the right role for the guard.

“Hopefully, we found a sweet spot for him,” Vaughn said. “Seems like he’s in a good rhythm. We’ll continue to put him in positions where he can take advantage of his speed and shooting ability.”

Milwaukee appeared ready to clinch from the opening tip as the Bucks scored eight of the first 10 points and hit 7 of 14 beyond the arc. The Nets led 40-34 at the end of the first quarter and 73-65 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Nets: With a playoff spot all but wrapped up, they rested C Jarrett Allen, G/F Joe Harris and G Caris LeVert, who scored 34 points in a win over Washington on Sunday. That allowed Jamal Crawford, 40, to make his debut and become the oldest active player in the NBA after being signed as a replacement player. Crawford checked in with 4:35 left in the first quarter. He left early in the second with an injured left hamstring and didn't return. This was his first NBA game since April 2019.

“We’ll get him diagnosed and see what happens from there," Vaughn said. "I’m telling you, I love having him around. It was awesome to see him on the floor tonight, and I look forward to him being on the floor again.”

Bucks: G Wesley Matthews sat out with a sore right calf with starting center Brook Lopez also out. But G Pat Connaughton joined Bledsoe in making their debuts inside the bubble. Both played 18 minutes and scored eight points each.

HEY DADDY

Antetokounmpo had his baby son on hand at the NBA bubble for this game. Liam made an appearance on the screen behind the Bucks' bench as a virtual fan. That might have been why the reigning NBA MVP got mad at Nets center Donta Hall when he was pushed to the floor early in the second quarter with both players given a foul.

STAT WATCH

The Nets made 14 3s in the first half for their best half all season beyond the arc and finished with 21 of 57. ... Brooklyn's best first quarter came March 6 when the Nets scored 41 points against San Antonio, but the Nets tied their second-best with 40. ... The Bucks turned it over 19 times.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play Boston on Wednesday night.

Bucks: Play Miami on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer questions an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza (4) cuts between Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver (26) and center Robin Lopez (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Referees separate players from the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets after a scuffle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) drives on Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn watches from the sideline against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams (20) and forward D.J. Wilson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez (42) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.