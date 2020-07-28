Germany: over a quarter of population has immigrant roots

Some 21.2 million, or 26% of the total population, have a “migrant background,” according to figures from a 2019 microcensus, the Federal Statistical Office said. That is an increase of 2.1% compared to a year earlier — the smallest percentage increase since 2011, the office said.

The largest single group, some 13% of all people who have a migrant background, are originally from Turkey or with roots there, the office said. People with origins or roots from Poland and Russia followed. Overall, 65% of all immigrants have European roots.