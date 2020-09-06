Germany: 800 mourn death of 5 kids allegedly killed by mom

Neighbors, friends and others mourning the deaths of the five young children lit candles Saturday night in front of the building where they had lived. They brought flowers, toys and balloons with the names of the dead children them: Melina, Leonie, Sophie, Timo and Luca, dpa reported.

"It's hard to mourn on your own, to express your sadness," Hans-Peter Harbecke, a neighborhood organizer, told public broadcaster WDR. “”It's easier when you're together, it's more intensive as a community."