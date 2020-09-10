German study highlights carbon footprint of video streaming

Christian Stoll, am energy expert who wasn't involved in the study, said the figures appeared plausible but noted that they didn’t take into account the amount of electricity consumed by the devices used to watch the streamed videos.

“(This) represent a significant part of the total emissions,” said Stoll, a researcher at the Technical University Munich's Center for Energy Markets and the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research.

Presenting the report, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the study was an attempt to help provide solid data for decision-makers as digital infrastructure becomes increasingly important at the same time as countries try to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that heat up the atmosphere.

“It is possible to stream data without negatively impacting the climate if you do it right and choose the right method for data transmission,” she said. “From an environmental perspective, it would be a good idea to set up more public WiFi hotspots, as this is more climate-friendly than streaming in mobile networks.”