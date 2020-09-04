German prosecutors to charge mom with murder of 5 children

Wuppertal police said the children's grandmother, who lived in another city, alerted authorities about a possible crime shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) Thursday. Officers who arrived at the family's home in Solingen within minutes forced open the door and found three girls, ages 1, 2 and 3, and two boys, 6 and 8, dead in their beds.

There were no signs of physical violence, said Marcel Maierhofer of the Wuppertal police force, who is leading the homicide investigation.

Investigators have so far determined that the woman's 11-year-old son left for school as usual on Thursday morning. His mother later picked him up from school and told him to go to his grandmother, Maierhofer said.

The woman sent her mother a message stating that she “couldn't go on” and cited marital problems with the 28-year-old father of her four youngest children, the investigator said.

“About the motive, we can only speculate that the underlying reason emerged from the broken marriage," Maierhofer said. “The couple had lived separately for a year.”

Police passes candles and teddy bears at the entrance of a house where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

People bring flowers and candles to an apartment building, where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

