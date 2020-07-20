German governors urge Congress to stop troop withdrawal plan

In the letter, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, the governors of Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate said American facilities like the Grafenwoehr training area, the Ramstein and Spangdahlem air bases, the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hospital and the headquarters of U.S. European Command “form the backbone of the U.S. presence in Europe and NATO's ability to act.”

“For decades, Americans and Germans have worked together to build and develop these unique and highly capable structures,” the governors wrote. “They provide the necessary foundation for a partnership-based contribution to peace in Europe and the world, to which we all share a common commitment.”