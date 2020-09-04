Gas pipeline blast kills 16 praying at Bangladesh mosque

Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, said that officials suspected that gas had accumulated inside the mosque from a leak in the underground pipeline, and that it had gone unnoticed.
“The gas could not go out as the windows of the mosque were shut because of the air conditioners,” he said.
Faulty installation of gas lines are often reported by Bangladeshi media, while unplanned road-digging work often leads to disasters in the country, which is seeking rapid industrial expansion and economic development.
Relatives of a victim of a gas pipeline explosion mourn at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
A woman shows a photograph of her young boy who has gone missing after a gas pipeline explosion, at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
A man stands by the bodies of victims of a gas pipeline explosion at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
People carry out the coffin of a victim of a gas pipeline explosion, at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
An officer writes the details of a victim of a gas pipeline explosion on a coffin at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving at least 11 Muslim worshipers dead and dozens injured with critical burns, officials said Saturday. The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon
Credit: Al-emrun Garjon