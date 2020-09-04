Gas pipeline blast kills 11 praying at Bangladesh mosque

The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.

By Saturday morning, a young boy and 10 others succumbed to their injuries as doctors at a burn unit of a state-run hospital were treating at least 37 people with up to 90% of burns on their bodies, said Samanta Lal Sen, a coordinator of the unit.