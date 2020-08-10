Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe," she said, without answering any questions from reporters. "Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”

While the cause of the explosions wasn't immediately clear, The Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks have become much more frequent in recent years, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility's reports to federal authorities. BGE is the nation’s oldest gas utility with origins dating to 1817, and thousands of miles of obsolete pipes need to be replaced, a job the utility estimated would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.

Diane Glover, 56, and her 77-year-old father, Moses Glover, were at home in a rowhouse across the street from the homes that were leveled by the blast. She heard a massive explosion that shook their house, knocking over a fan and some of her DVDs.

“I jumped up to see what was going on. I looked out the bathroom window and there was a house on the ground,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

The explosion shattered their windows and blew open her front door, bending the door frame. She saw debris and broken glass everywhere.

Neighbors scrambled toward the rubble, calling out for survivors until firefighters and police officers responded and took over.

“It’s a disaster. It’s a mess. It’s unbelievable,” she said about two hours after the blast. “I’m still shaken up.”

Firefighters at the scene of where homes are destroyed Monday, August 10, 2020 at Boxhill Road and Reisterstown Road in Northeast Baltimore. A natural gas explosion has completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore, killing at least one person and critically injuring several others. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Credit: Jerry Jackson Credit: Jerry Jackson

