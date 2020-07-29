Garth Brooks doesn’t want to win CMA entertainer award again

Leading up to last year's awards show, many people expected and hoped that Carrie Underwood would be the first woman to win entertainer of the year since 2011. But after a show that highlighted women all night, including having three female hosts, Brooks walked away with the top prize.

Brooks said he too was shocked by the win last year and added, “This might be her year," referring to Underwood.

Brooks' name still may end up on a ballot anyway. “The long-standing CMA Awards rules do not allow individuals to remove themselves from the balloting process at any point," the CMA said in a statement.

If voting members nominated him in the first round, which has already been completed, he could end up on the second round ballot, which goes out to voters on Friday. Then they will have to decide whether to include him in the final nominations. The awards show is normally held in November in Nashville, Tennessee.