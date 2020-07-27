Garmin acknowledges cyberattack, doesn't mention ransomware

In an online statement, the company did not specify that it was the target of a ransomware attack, in which hackers infiltrate a company's network and use encryption to scramble data until payment is received. But a person familiar with the incident response told The Associated Press the attackers had turned over decryption keys that would allow Garmin to unlock the data scrambled in the attack. The person spoke on condition they not be further identified.

The attack crippled company services including Garmin Connect, which is popular with runners and cyclists for tracking workouts, and the FlyGarmin navigation service for pilots. A Garmin spokesperson said the company had no comment beyond its statement.