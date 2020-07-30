Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine categories added

R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who have successfully promoted their new album during the pandemic with impressive live performances mostly put on in their tennis court and outside their new home, are nominated for best quarantine performance for "Do It" from MTV's virtual prom "Prom-athon." Other nominees include Gaga's "Smile" from the TV special "One World: Together At Home";Legend's "#togetherathome" concert; DJ D-Nice's "Club MTV presents #DanceTogether"; CNCO's "MTV Unplugged At Home"; and Post Malone's tribute to Nirvana.

Apart from the pandemic, protest songs reflecting the Black experience created in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others also earned VMA nominations. R&B star H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe," Anderson.Paak's "Lockdown" and Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" all scored nominations in the video for good category.

Swift, who released a surprise album last week, will also compete for video for good with her song about sexism, “The Man." She scored five nominations overall, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Bieber earned four nominations apiece.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby — who both launched No. 1 pop hits this year — earned three nods each, including bids for artist of the year. Their competition includes Gaga, Bieber, The Weeknd and Post Malone.

BTS, Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Future, Karol G and Doja Cat — who topped the charts this year with her Dr. Luke-produced smash "Say So" — also earned three nods each. Starting Thursday through Aug. 23, fans can vote for VMA winners across 15 gender-neutral categories here.

The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018, left, and Billie Eilish appears at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2019. Eilish and The Weekend were nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - Halle Bailey, left, and her sister Chloe Bailey, of the R&B duo Chloe X Halle, pose for a portrait in their backyard in Los Angeles on May 28, 2020. The duo are nominated for a MTV Video Music Award for best quarantine performance for “Do It” from MTV’s virtual prom “Prom-athon.” The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello