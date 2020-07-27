FY20 cargo volumes steady at Georgia ports despite virus

Cargo shipped in containers — big metal boxes used to transport goods from consumer electronics to frozen chickens — dropped about 18% in March compared to the same month a year ago, Lynch said. Last month, container trade was down 6.5% compared to June 2019.

Shipments of clothing, automobile and auto parts all dropped significantly, he said, but the blow was softened by goods including supplies sold by home-improvement stores that stayed in high demand by Americans stuck at home.

“There are quite a few gainers, but there are a lot of losers," Lynch said. “There are more tales of woe right now than there are success stories.”

Georgia's ports have seen explosive growth in recent years. Savannah is the fourth-busiest U.S. port for containerized cargo, while Brunswick has become a major U.S. hub for shipping automobiles.

Lynch said he expects the pandemic will keep the ports' trade volumes down, at least through August.

“The Georgia Ports have been on fire for years,” Lynch said. "There’s a lot of unknowns out there now.”