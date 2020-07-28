Fresh comedy faces, 'Modern Family' farewell seek Emmy nods

On the drama side, “The Morning Show” is aiming for best series and actress bids for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. It's the flagship entry from Apple TV+, one of the new kids on the increasingly competitive streaming block.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which took the best drama trophy in 2017, is vying for its third nomination in the category. “Big Little Lies,” last year's winner for best limited series, is hunting for a drama series nod for its second season.

Among the previously nominated drama contenders asking for more: “Succession”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Ozark”; “Stranger Things”; “Westworld"; “This Is Us”; “Pose,” and the eighth and final season of past winner "Homeland.”

The comedy categories hold the promise of fresh faces, including the Muslim American series “Ramy.” Its star and co-creator, Ramy Youssef, earned a Golden Globe in January for his performance.

Others seeking their first top comedy nod include the female-led comedies “Insecure”; “Dead to Me”; “Better Things” and “The Great,” with past winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also in the running.

Previous nominees “Schitt's Creek," “The Good Place” and “Silicon Valley” are pursuing recognition for their farewell seasons, as is “Modern Family” — which aired for 11 seasons and has five wins to date in the category, a record it shares with “Frasier.”

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

This image released by ABC shows the cast of "Modern Family," from left, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Reid Ewing, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. The list of contenders for the 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday in a virtual ceremony. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) Credit: Eric McCandless Credit: Eric McCandless

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from the fourth season premiere episode of "Insecure." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO via AP) Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

This image released by Pop TV shows, from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the series "Schitt's Creek." Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28.(Pop TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited