French refinery leaks toxic chemical into marine life area

The AP reviewed four legal orders from local authorities to the plant's management demanding more stringent safety rules, the reinforcement of storage equipment and adherence to the refinery's liquid waste management guidelines.

About 40 firefighters dispatched to the site where unable to stop the chemical spill, the Marseille fire service told The Associated Press. The polluted area receded to 2.5 acres (1 hectare) by 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and by Friday morning, the brown color had all but disappeared from the sea's surface.

French environmental association Robin des Bois said it planned to file a legal complaint against plant officials for polluting the sea and other issues based on its damage assessment. The association said it suspects that coral and other sea creatures were burned or poisoned by the spilled iron chloride.

The group's spokesperson, Charlotte Nithart, told AP the plant “has been on our radar for a few years” and needs a “profound inspection” of its storage capacity.

French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Twitter on Thursday “the damage that will be determined will be repaired by those responsible for it.”

Thomas Adamson contributed to this story.