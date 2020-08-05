French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

The EU commission said the plan is to urgently dispatch over 100 firefighters with vehicles, sniffer dogs and equipment designed to find people trapped in urban areas.

The Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Poland and the Netherlands are taking part in the effort and other countries are expected to join.

The EU’s satellite mapping system will be used to help Lebanese authorities to establish the extent of the damage.

The French emergency workers traveling to Lebanon include members of a special unit with chemical and other technological expertise trained to intervene in damaged industrial sites. Among their tasks will be to identify specific risks for products stored in the area and other risks resulting from the explosion, said national civil security spokesman Michael Bernier.

Others have experience in dealing with the aftermath of earthquakes, forest fires and other international disasters.