France's global nuclear fusion device a puzzle of huge parts

Bigot compared the milestone phase getting under way as akin to assembling a giant, three dimensional puzzle that “must (have) the precision of a Swiss watch.”

Billed as the world’s largest science project, ITER is gigantic. The circular device, called a Tokamak, with a 30-meter circumference and standing 30 meters (100 feet) high, is made up of more than a million parts constructed in several countries.

Some pieces transported to France weigh several hundred tons. Tools to put the reactor together match that size, with giant lifts that must transfer components over the walls and down into “the pit.” A key component being built by the United States, the Central Solenoid, is the most powerful of ITER’s numerous magnets. Together, they will be strong enough to lift an aircraft carrier.

The project begun in 2006 is far from over. The experimental reactor will be functional five years from now, a landmark moment when scientists launch what is called “First Plasma” to show that the reactor functions.

The estimated budget for the European Union is about 20 billion euros (some $23.5 billion), Bigot told reporters. He said an overall price tag is difficult to estimate because participating countries make their own contributions.

The base of the cryostat sits inside the bioshield of the ITER Tokamak in Saint-Paul-Lez-Durance, southern France, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A project of daunting proportions and giant ambitions replicating the energy of the sun is entering a critical phase as scientists and technicians begin piecing together massive parts built around the globe of a nuclear fusion device, an experiment aimed at showing that clean energy, free of carbon emissions, can keep our planet humming. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

