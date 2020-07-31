France sinks deeper into recession, with 14% GDP hit in 2Q

In releasing its morose figures Friday, Insee said the economic low-point was in April, when only workers deemed essential were able to leave their homes. Activity started to pick up again from May as authorities began to ease lockdown restrictions, Insee added.

Insee's figures showed that the construction industry was among the hardest-hit, as worksites stood idle, with laborers forced to stay home.

Locked-down families, many surviving on government handouts and job-preservation schemes, tightened their purse strings: Insee reported an 11% plunge in household spending from April-June, following a drop of 5.8% in the first quarter.

Trade was also battered, as global lockdowns grounded flights, closed borders and factories, and threw transport into disarray. French imports, already down by 5.5% in the first quarter, shrank further in the second quarter, down 17.3%.

The damage to exports was even more pronounced, down by a whopping 25,5% in the second quarter after retreating by 6.1% in the first quarter.