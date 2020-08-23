Former Chicago, Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta dies at 81

In July 1981, Cullotto and five others were arrested after a robbery and charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

A year later while in prison, Cullotta was approached by the FBI and agreed to testify against his former Las Vegas mob boss Anthony "Tony the Ant” Spilotro, who was indicted for conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Cullotta was given immunity for his previously uncharged crimes, but sentenced to eight years in prison before being paroled to the witness protection program when Spilotro was acquitted in 1984. Spilotro died in a suspected mob hit in 1986.

Cullotta later co-authored two books about his life as a mobster and had a YouTube show called “Coffee With Cullotta."