Fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters now an arson probe

Phoenix police said they are treating the incident as an arson investigation based on evidence collected at the scene by police, firefighters and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. Police did not describe the evidence but said more information should be available in the coming days.

Firefighters got first word of the blaze about 1 a.m. Nobody was hurt, but the fire destroyed the part of the building housing the county Democratic offices, including computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment, campaign literature and years of candidate and organizing information, county Chair Steven Slugocki said. It also destroyed political memorabilia accumulated over decades, including campaign materials for John F. Kennedy, he said.