Film shows trailblazing Black female editor, VP candidate

Mangin went through her archives in Southern California and discovered the original ballot where her name is listed during the 1952 presidential election. “I found her memoirs, which she wrote in the third person,” Mangin said. “Her life spans such an incredible century of change in American history. She's constantly reinventing herself but always with the same message of social justice.”

Rattley said knowing the story of Bass can put into perspective what the U.S. is seeing today around women's equity. “Kamala Harris did not drop from the sky,” Rattley said. “She is part of a legacy of women who proceeded her.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who spearheaded the 1619 Project on slavery for The New York Times Magazine, is among those interviewed in the film. Hannah-Jones said she became familiar with Bass during graduate school as she was examining the role of the Black press. The publisher's fearless tone and unapologetic voice immediately grabbed Hannah-Jones.

“I see myself as part of a long tradition of Black women who refuse to engage in respectability politics, who refuse to be told how to engage,” Hannah-Jones said. “If she were living today and on Twitter, she would not suffer fools. She would speak out as she did in print...and she would suffer for it.”

The short is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, which falls on Women's Equality Day. It will be available for free on the American Masters website.

