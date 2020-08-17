Feds release new regulation for sex offenders

The Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that Congress didn’t do anything improper when it gave the attorney general the ability to decide how to apply a sex offender registry law to more than 500,000 people convicted before the law was enacted.

The Justice Department says the regulation will help the federal government keep up to date with its national sex offender registration system.

Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams said the regulation helps further a goal by the Justice Department and Congress “of ensuring that convicted sex offenders are accounted for under the law.”

“These regulations will enhance the enforcement of registration and notification across the country and ensure that information about sex offenders in the community is available to law enforcement and the public,” Williams said in a statement.