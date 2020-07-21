Feds investigate men’s rights lawyer’s possible link to second killing

Investigators are also examining Den Hollander’s financial and travel records, as well as misogynistic screeds he posted online, said the official, who could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The FBI said Roy Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded. (Rutgers Law School via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department referred questions to the FBI.

Den Hollander, 72, described himself as an “anti-feminist” attorney who filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of “ladies night” promotions at bars and nightclubs, sued Columbia University for providing women’s studies classes and sued news organizations for what he said was biased coverage.

Salas, 51, was in another part of the house and was unharmed.

Crime scene tape surrounds the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas. A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed Salas' 20-year-old son and wounded her husband Sunday evening at their New Jersey home. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Den Hollander was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York.

Investigators found items in his possession that raised concerns about whether he had targeted, or planned to target, other people, including a photograph of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the address of a state appeals courthouse, a state court spokesperson said.

Den Hollander and Angelucci, 52, were involved in lawsuits seeking to force the U.S. government to require all young women to join men in registering for a possible military draft.

Den Hollander's lawsuit, filed in 2015 on behalf of a woman in New Jersey, was assigned to Salas. He withdrew as the lawyer in the case a year ago after being diagnosed with cancer.

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, told The Associated Press that Den Hollander was furious that he hadn't been involved in a similar case being handled by Angelucci.

“Roy was just not happy that we did not involve him as a co-counsel. I think unhappy is an understatement,” Crouch said. “He called me up and threatened me.”

Crouch said Den Hollander did not have a good reputation among other men’s rights advocates.

“I think he was very hostile, very, very hostile that he finally went over the hill,” Crouch said.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings posted online, Den Hollander had sharply criticized Salas and other female judges.

He also wrote about wanting to use the rest of his time on Earth to “even the score” with his perceived enemies, using “cowboy justice.”

J. Steven Svoboda, a spokesman for the National Coalition for Men who said he was speaking personally and not on behalf of the organization, said Angelucci was “beloved” for his “groundbreaking legal work all, in his mind, to make the world a better place.”