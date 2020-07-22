Fauci to testify next week to House panel on coronavirus

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become the government's most visible face in the battle against the virus, and polls show him as its most trusted authority as well. That's in sharp contrast to President Donald Trump, who gets low marks from the publ ic after ceding much of the U.S. response to the nation's governors, resulting in an inconsistent hodgepodge of restrictions and a resurgence of the disease in many states.

The July 31 hearing will focus on “the urgent need for a national comprehensive plan" to address the virus, committee officials said in a statement announcing the session.