Fans see 1st Nats exho from balcony; Harper HRs off Scherzer

This was also the first exhibition game between two teams since spring training got called off March 12 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Not too many folks got to see Scherzer throw 87 pitches and allow seven runs in five innings or Phillies starter Aaron Nola go five scoreless, one-hit innings as both tuned up for opening day: In addition to closed gates, there was no TV coverage.

The umpires sported masks. There was so much silence, occasionally interrupted by the hum of artificial crowd noise -- cheers even accidentally blared as Philadelphia’s homers landed, before the volume was decreased -- or a stadium announcer.

“It's better,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said, “than it being totally quiet.”

It was a taste of what everyone can expect when games matter. Washington hosts the New York Yankees on Thursday, the first day of the delayed regular season; Philadelphia hosts Miami on Friday.

“All of us are wondering what it's going to be like — Game 3, Game 4, Game 10, Game 20 — without fans in the stands, because I think players use fans for energy," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “But there was a different feel tonight, which made me feel better about what we're doing.”

The area around the ballpark was eerily quiet an hour before first pitch; restaurants and bars that normally would be bustling on such a sunny summer afternoon were mostly empty. The street leading from the nearest subway station to the main stadium entrance was deserted.

“It’s kind of been a ghost town a little bit around here, so that’s been different," Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor said. "But it’s still nice to be back.”

ROBLES ARRIVES

Taylor started because center fielder Victor Robles did not show up to this ramp-up period until Saturday. “He worked out today. Looked OK,” Martinez said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

TUNING UP

Scherzer is slated to pitch the first game that matters for Washington, and the stats from his final tuneup hardly looked ideal. Still, Scherzer said he was fine with it. “I got beat around a little bit, but that’s good,” Scherzer said. “That’s what happens in the regular season. It’s not always going through lineups.” ... Girardi said Nola might be able to aim for six innings and 80 pitches in Game 1.

PHILLIES MOVES

Philadelphia granted LHP Francisco Liriano and INF Logan Forsythe their release, removed C Henri Lartigue from the player pool and optioned RHP Victor Arano to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. INF Neil Walker was told he will make the opening day roster. Girardi said Walker's versatility as a fielder and a switch-hitter worked in his favor. On the 36-year-old Liriano, the manager said: “He can still help someone, but we might go with a little more youth.”

