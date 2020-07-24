F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

F1 said in a statement Friday that the Eifel Grand Prix will host a race at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. 11, followed by the Portuguese GP in Portimão two weeks later and the Emilia-Romagna GP in Italy on Nov. 1.

The U.S. GP was initially scheduled for late October, with Brazil and Mexico then hosting races in November. Canada was already postponed from its mid-June date.