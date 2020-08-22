Extra security measures in Paris for PSG's big game

Police arrested 36 people after throngs at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe degenerated into scattered violence and shop windows were smashed. But police authorities were also widely criticized for not anticipating the situation properly and deploying only a dozen vans.

The avenue will be for pedestrians only from 9 p.m. — kick off time — with no vehicles allowed to enter. This rare measure is usually reserved for New Year's Eve.

PSG is beaming the match on a giant screen at its Parc des Princes stadium in western Paris, where 5,000 fans will be allowed — the maximum number that can attend soccer games in France.

All fans entering the stadium have to wear masks and wash their hands, and police are being deployed outside to prevent a repeat of the widespread gathering on Tuesday.

On the outskirts of the city, 500 people will be allowed to watch the game at the club's training ground at Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

There is more than victory at stake for PSG, which is trying to end decades of gloating from bitter rival Marseille — the only French club to have won the competition in 1993.

The game is massive for the club, which had never got past the quarterfinals since 2011 despite huge backing from Qatari investors QSI estimated at more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion).

That includes a massive transfer outlay of 400 million euros ($472 million) alone on star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Now the world’s two most expensive players are under big pressure to make history for PSG.

Portuguese police officers stand guard outside PSG soccer team's hotel in Lisbon, Friday Aug. 21, 2020. PSG will play Bayern in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Fans watch PSG's soccer players walk across a footbridge at the team hotel in Lisbon, Friday Aug. 21, 2020. PSG will play Bayern in the Champions League final on Sunday.