European tourism faces turbulence only weeks after restart

“We are already seeing this in Spain, but also in other places,” he said, adding that German residents' trips to visit families abroad are also a concern. Soeder called for tests of returning vacationers from risky areas at airports to be made obligatory, something that the federal government is considering.

“Mostly it is the considerate people who have behaved very cautiously on vacation anyway who take up the voluntary offers, while those who are more careless don't take a voluntary test,” Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told RBB Inforadio. New infections in Germany have been creeping higher from a low level.

Tourism employs 2.6 million people in Spain and generates 12% of the country’s economic activity.

Juan Molas, the head of a national association of Spanish tourism companies, Mesa del Turismo, said the country’s tourism sector has on average lost 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) a week since March.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said the Spanish government is trying to persuade the U.K. to exempt the Balearic Islands, which have a relatively low infection rate, from the quarantine rule.

“We’re living alongside the virus. That doesn’t mean we can’t travel. We can, if we are careful,” Maroto said.

The head of the Valencia regional government, which includes the popular Costa Blanca, also said he wanted an exemption.

“The tourist season has already been very difficult,” Ximo Puig told Cadena Ser radio. “We had some hope of salvaging something in August, but this is a very hard blow.”

The northeastern Catalonia and Aragón regions have Spain's most worrying virus clusters, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions in Barcelona, in a rural area around Lleida and in Zaragoza that were relaxed only a month ago.

Catalonia is facing “the 10 most decisive days of this summer,” regional leader Quim Torra said, warning that it is in everyone's hands to prevent a “critical situation” from worsening. But he also insisted that Catalonia is safe overall and said the tourism sector “is prepared with all the safety measures.”

Elsewhere in Europe, authorities in Belgium said that COVID-19 cases are growing at an alarming rate amid a surge of infections in Antwerp.

And in north Africa, Morocco banned most travel to and from some major cities — including Tangier, Casablanca and Marrakech, usually a popular tourist destination — to try to stem a small spike in cases.

In the Asia-Pacific region, many countries are still essentially banning foreign travelers or, if they do allow them to enter, requiring them to submit to tests and strict quarantine. That includes Australia, where the premier of Victoria state, Daniel Andrews, said the biggest driver in the region's current outbreak is people continuing to go to work after showing symptoms.

Vietnam postponed next week’s hosting of Asia’s largest security forum and an annual meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers by a month to September due to the pandemic.

Two Southeast Asian diplomats said Vietnam, which leads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year and appears to have controlled virus outbreaks within its borders, hopes to hold face-to-face meetings in mid-September.

Crossing borders was linked to other outbreaks in Asia. South Korea said 16 of the 25 new cases it confirmed Monday were tied to people arriving from abroad.

The country in past days reported dozens of cases among crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted from Iraq.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University shows more than 16.2 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 648,000 deaths. The actual numbers are thought to be much higher due to limits to testing and other issues.

___

Kurtenbach reported from Mito, Japan. Barry Hatton in Lisbon and Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A woman in protective clothing stands near a farm in Mamming, Germany, Monday, July 27, 2020. After coronavirus mass infection harvesters on a vegetable farm in Mamming, the state government wants to set up a Covid test station in the Lower Bavarian community on Monday. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) Credit: Armin Weigel Credit: Armin Weigel

Markus Soeder, Prime Minister of German federal state Bavaria, takes part in a press conference on the coronavirus mass infection of harvest workers on vegetable farm in Mamming, in the Bavarian capital Munich, Germany, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

A woman wearing a face mask stands on a beach in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Vietnam on Sunday reimposed restrictions in one of its most popular beach destinations after a second person tested positive for the virus, the first locally transmitted cases in the country in over three months. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A woman wearing a mask carries her child on a beach in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Vietnam on Sunday reimposed restrictions in one of its most popular beach destinations after a second person tested positive for the virus, the first locally transmitted cases in the country in over three months. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A man wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus checks the lighting before the commemorating ceremony for the U.N. Forces Participating Day in the Korean War in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a Thai shopkeeper adjusts his face mask at a gold shop in Bangkok, Thailand. The price of gold surged more than $30 on Monday, July 27, 2020 to over $1,926 per ounce as investors step up buying of the precious metal often sought in times of uncertainty. Gold was trading at $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia, up 1.5%, after surging over the weekend. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit