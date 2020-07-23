EU top official: Budget cuts are 'difficult pill to swallow'

Von der Leyen said the deal reached this week after a marathon summit was the “light at the end of the tunnel. But with light also comes shadow. And in this case, the shadow comes in the form of a very lean long term EU budget.”

Many cuts were agreed to under pressure from a group of countries led by the Netherlands known as the “Frugals,” which were also offered large reductions to their contributions to the bloc’s budget to secure a deal.

“There are regrettable and painful decisions on many programs which have crucial European added values," said von der Leyen. She deplored the lack of funding for programs earmarked for research, health, and investment, as well as the limited size of the budget for programs outside the EU.

“We should always remember that the values of EU programs far outweigh their costs," von der Leyen insisted. “Yes, we managed to avoid even further cuts as some member states wanted. But this (budget) is a difficult pill to swallow."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, July 23, 2020. European leaders took a historic step towards sharing financial burdens among the EU's 27 countries by agreeing to borrow and spend together to pull the economy out of the deep recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Francois Walschaerts Credit: Francois Walschaerts