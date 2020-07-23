EU negotiator cites 'objective risk' of no post-Brexit deal

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said a deal needs to be reached by October to ensure it can be implemented by Dec. 31.

“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the U.K. makes a trade agreement, at this point, unlikely,″ Barnier said at a press conference in London.

Britain is seeking a free-trade pact similar to one the EU recently negotiated with Canada. The EU wants to ensure both sides have similar rules on a wide range of issues, including workers' rights, the environment and government subsidies, before it is willing to discuss such an agreement.

Britain also wants to regain control of fishing in its territorial waters, which have been governed by EU rules for more than 40 years. Foreign boats account for about 60% of the fish caught in U.K. waters.

Barnier said the U.K. is asking for the “near-total exclusion of EU fishing vessels” from its waters, a demand he deemed “simply unacceptable.”

The is an “objective risk” of not reaching a deal as long as British demands remain unchanged, he said.

“We only have a few weeks left, and we should not waste them,” Barnier said, noting that the U.K. hadn’t shown enough willingness to break the deadlock.

Frost agreed that no deal remains a risk. An agreement is still possible by September if the EU alters its position, he said.

“We’re in a negotiation. Either outcome is possible,″ he said. “We will work energetically to get a deal but it is possible we won’t reach one.”

___

Petrequin reported from Brussels.