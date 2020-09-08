Dutch government compensates victim of airstrike in Iraq

Ank Bijleveld-Schouten said in a letter to lawmakers that the payment is intended to compensate Bassim Razzo for “the enormous human suffering that has befallen him and the material damage he has suffered as a result of this weapon use.”

Liesbeth Zegveld, the Dutch lawyer representing Razzo, said his wife and daughter, his brother and cousin were all killed in the airstrike on Sept. 21, 2015, when his house was bombed by Dutch F-16 jets involved in Coalition operations against Islamic State. The house was identified as a target based on faulty intelligence.