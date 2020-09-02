Drilling, mines, other projects hastened by Trump order

Other projects targeted for quick review include highway improvements in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and other states; storm levees and wetlands restoration initiatives in Louisiana; the Lake Powell water pipeline in Utah; wind farms in New Mexico and off the Massachusetts coast; and mining projects in Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Alaska.

Environmentalist Brett Hartl said the move to expedite major projects represents a “giveaway" to industries that curried favor with Trump.

“Building an LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant is not going to solve the problem that's happening in the country," said Hartl, government affairs director with the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is where we're potentially going to see environmental harm down the road, because they are skipping steps in the process."

The group sued the government in federal court to force it to release documents related to Trump's order after the group's initial request under the Freedom of Information Act was refused.

MacGregor’s letter noted that some projects had been placed on shorter schedules before Trump’s order. Some of those that were on the list were recently completed, such as last month’s approval of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Interior Department officials did not answer questions from the AP on how the environmental reviews are being expedited and whether any rules were being waived. The bid to speed up reviews is in line with the Trump administration’s greater emphasis on reduced regulatory burdens for corporations.

A spokesman for Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in an emailed statement that the administration was taking steps to improve government decision making while still making sure environmental consequences are “thoughtfully analyzed."

“For far too long, critically important infrastructure, energy and other economic development projects have been needlessly paralyzed by federal red tape," spokesman Conner Swanson said.

The president’s June order directed federal officials to pursue emergency workarounds of bedrock environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, to hasten completion of infrastructure projects to speed economic recovery. Trump said the action was necessary because the virus had slowed down large segments of the society and brought massive unemployment.

