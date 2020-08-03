Doug Pederson says he feels great, has no COVID-19 symptoms

Pederson didn’t want to comment on how he contracted the virus.

“I’m comfortable and confident that the (safety) protocols we have in place are for the best interests of the football team and all those who enter the building,” Pederson said. “It still is a very safe environment.”

Pederson also remains confident the NFL will play this season. The league canceled the exhibition schedule and players are going through intense testing.

“My confidence hasn’t changed at all,” he said. “I’m extremely optimistic. I feel like we’re going to play. I’m confident we’re going to play.”

The Eagles placed offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nathan Gerry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The list is for players who either test positive or have been exposed to someone who has. Johnson later said he tested positive.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin opted out of playing this season due to family concerns.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic, or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.

