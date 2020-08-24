Doctor: NFL COVID-19 testing issues gave it test fire drill

Five labs across the country process tests for the league's 32 teams and only the New Jersey facility had false positives on Saturday.

The Jets canceled a walk-through Saturday night, but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon. The Cleveland Browns initially canceled practice, but after re-testing turned up negative tests they decided to have their workout.

“We've talked to the team about being patient through this whole process," Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “There’s going to be some things that we’re all going to have to work through. But again, we’re trying to get everybody tested and get those samples out at 10 o’clock to allow the lab to do their job and get us the results back safely, and efficiently, and correctly for the next day."

AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Teresa M. Walker, Dave Campbell and AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.

