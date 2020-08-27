Dissident freed under Obama: Trump 'courage' can stop China

In a telephone interview from his hospital room, a shaken Chen told The Associated Press that U.S. officials told him the Chinese authorities would have sent his family back to his home province if he remained inside the embassy.

“Help my family and me leave safely," Chen said, appealing again for help from U.S. officials.

Clinton prevailed on Chinese officials to allow Chen to leave for the U.S., where he lived in New York after his escape. In a 2015 memoir, Chen wrote of pressure from Clinton's aides to accept China's deal and disputed Clinton's own assertions that the State Department had acceded to his demands.

In her own memoir, Clinton has described the case as a hallmark achievement of her tenure at the State Department, saying it “reminds us of our responsibility to make sure our country remains the beacon for dissidents and dreamers from all over the world.”

“We need to support, vote, and fight for President Trump, for the sake of the world," Chen said to close out his remarks Wednesday.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP