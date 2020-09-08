Diesel fuel found in ocean near Sri Lanka oil tanker fire

However, it said “a diesel patch” had been spotted in the ocean about one kilometer (0.6 mile) from the ship. The patch is likely to be diesel fuel from the ship, it said. The ship has about 1,700 tons of diesel fuel to power its engines.

An Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed a chemical on the patch to minimize damage to the marine environment, the navy said.

Ships and helicopters from Sri Lanka and neighboring India are taking part in the firefighting efforts.

The initial fire killed one Filipino crew member and injured another, but 21 other crew members escaped uninjured.

Twenty were taken to the southern port city of Galle on Tuesday, while the captain remained on a ship near the tanker to help firefighting efforts, de Silva said.

The tanker is about 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) off the coast, the navy said.

The tanker was transporting crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corp. has a refinery.