Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

It shows Henriquez by a pool with friends, with one heard saying, "Did you get in a fight or something?” and “I can’t believe Amber beat your ass.” Another woman appears to inspect Henriquez’s cheek and arm, and Henriquez says she is not going to talk about it.

After viewing the video in court, Henriquez said the argument with her sister had been a “verbal” one and that her friends were “trying to make a very, very boring story more interesting.”

Henriquez also denied that she had any injuries when the video was recorded. Her friends were “looking for injuries that were not there, trying to create a narrative to make something more interesting, to create something out of nothing,” she said.

Depp's lawyer, David Sherborne, had said earlier that it is “quite clear” that Heard assaulted her sister and that injuries to Henriquez are being examined on the tape.

In her testimony on Thursday, Henriquez said Depp hit Heard “multiple times” during an alleged incident at the couple's Los Angeles apartment in March 2015. She also said that her sister had punched Depp on that occasion but only to defend her because she believed Depp was going to push her down the stairs.

Sherborne said Henriquez had “tailored” her evidence “to meet" her sister’s version of events.

In her four days of testimony this week, Heard, 34, accused Depp of an array of acts of violence, including throwing bottles at her “like grenades,” headbutting her and even of stubbing out a cigarette on his cheek. She has claimed that she often feared for her life during their tempestuous relationship.

During the first two weeks of trial testimony at the High Court, judge Andrew Nicol heard from Depp and from several current or former employees who backed his version of events.

Heard said in written evidence that at various times during her and Depp’s relationship she endured “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking.” She said some incidents were so severe she was “afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far.”

Heard said Depp blamed his actions on “a self-created third party” that he referred to as “the monster.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of the film “The Rum Diary,” released in 2011. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and it was finalized in 2017.

The case is due to finish next week with closing submissions from both sides’ legal teams on Monday and Tuesday.

Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court for a hearing in Johnny Depp's libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Actor Johnny Depp, centre, receives flowers as he arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Actor Johnny Depp's US attorney Adam Waldman arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Amber Heard's lawyer Jen Robinson arrives at the High Court for a hearing in Johnny Depp's libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Actor Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Actor Johnny Depp, centre, arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court for a hearing in his libel case, in London, Friday, July 24, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor