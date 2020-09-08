Denmark, Tunisia tussle over taking in rescued Med migrants

Malta, which had asked the tanker to rescue the migrants on Aug. 4, often balks at taking in rescued migrants.

A Tunisian foreign ministry spokesperson said the migrants were not Tunisia's responsibility, since they left from the Libyan city of Zuwara, capsized off Malta and were rescued by a Danish ship. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press.

The official said the Maersk Etienne had entered into negotiations with Malta but not with Tunisia.

The Maltese government has insisted it only asked the tanker to fulfill its maritime obligations to rescue the migrants, noting that the rescue occurred in Tunisia’s search-and-rescue area.

“The Danish-flagged vessel was never instructed to proceed to Malta by the Maltese authorities,” it said.

Thomas Adamson in Paris and Bouazza Ben Bouazza in Tunis contributed to this story